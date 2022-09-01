Global site navigation

“I’m Grateful I Never Left Him”: Lady Who Started Dating Boyfriend When He Was Poor Shares Sweet Love Story
“I’m Grateful I Never Left Him”: Lady Who Started Dating Boyfriend When He Was Poor Shares Sweet Love Story

by  Kelly Lippke Nothando Mthembu
  • A Nigerian lady online has shown people what it means to be in love when things are not rosy as she dated a man who was poor
  • The lady said that though he could barely feed himself, he still organised a birthday celebration for her
  • Many who reacted to her video wondered how people get such inspiring love stories like hers

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to celebrate her lover who sacrificed a lot for her comfort to show what she meant to him.

In a TikTok video, the lady shared a throwback photo of when her boyfriend was poor. According to her, despite the fact that the man could hardly feed, he still celebrated her birthday.

Sweet couple goals/humble beginning as lovers.
The lady said that she is grateful she stayed with him. Photo source: TikTok/@barbie_lucienne
She stayed when he was poor

In the old snap, they were in a rough-looking room with what looked like a birthday cake on the table.

A recent clip of them together shows them in a better house as the man carried her. The lady revealed that she stayed with him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

dah_greatt said:

"The hight at which some of una take start love dey fear me."

user6960615575415 said:

"Make you na just marry no need to wait again."

chef chi chi said:

"una marriage go sweet ooo. we online in-laws wish una congratulations in advance."

Kellylesi5 said:

"Wunna juh carry good luck out here, if it were me, with the type of luck i hv, he wld hv left me after he got better."

Cynthia Sebastine said:

"E get wetin una no dey tell us oo."

Nwaduwa Mirth said:

"Let me just pass shall."

Only1bambee said:

"So this is love."

Another lady dated man and persevered

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a lady with the handle @barbie_lucienne shared a video to show off her lover who she stayed with when he had nothing.

The lady revealed that when she started dating him, the man did not even have a mobile phone. His financial ability was that low.

Some seconds into the video, both of them were seen in a Mercedes Benz as they held hands like sweet lovers.

