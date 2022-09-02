A married man has been praised on social media for his romantic gesture to his wife at her place of work

The loving husband made a surprise call at his wife's office and burst into dancing on arriving at her desk

After doing some dance steps his wife found hilarious, the man went on one knee to give her pizza

A man has been dubbed 'husband of the year' after his wife shared online the romantic surprise he pulled at her workplace.

In the cute TikTok video, the man surprisingly showed up at his woman's place of work and began dancing for her.

The woman was surprised and amused at the same time. She was surprised that he was at her office in that manner and was amused by the dance steps he showcased.

After some seconds of dancing, he went on one knee to present the pizza he had come into her office with to his wife.

He quickly gave her a hand sanitiser before she touched the edible. The loving man afterwards hugged his wife.

Social media reactions

Hard Disc282 said:

"The dance moves for me, anyway he really loves u and do appreciate his effort."

Vee said:

"This is so cute and romantic a lot of guys would feel too proud to do thisthis show of humility expresses his love 4 u."

user3825204676692 said:

"You are a great man . thanks for showing love ❤️to your wife. bless you bro."

carlly boy @719 said:

"Please parents,,let your children go to clubs and dance..this is too muchI love his courage Infront of bae."

Leley_Josfyn said:

"Yesssss!! It’s time for men to step up and be there own Moya David coz every woman deserves that."

