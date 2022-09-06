In 2018, 2 students at Ashesi University who were in love with each other graduated successfully

Four years later, the duo, Caleb Turpin-Quaye and Herbertha Morrison walked down the aisle

They both studied Business Administration at the prestigious Ghanaian university in the same class

A Ghanaian couple who were both classmates at Ashesi, one of the most prestigious universities in Ghana, have gotten married in grand style.

In videos that have surfaced on social media, Caleb Turpin-Quaye got married to Herbertha Morrison in a lot of glamour and class.

The duo studied Business Administration and were part of the year batch that graduated from the school four years ahead of their wedding that was held on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Ashesi University alumni get married Photo credit: @ernesang_events_ushering via Instagram

Reactions from social media users

saks_events commented on the videos saying:

Awww I love this. God bless this union ❤️❤️

peopleshelp1010_initiative also mentioned after seeing the videos that:

This is just beautiful to watch

brooks_makeovers also expressed their opinion in the words:

Beautiful.. you Are strong and better in Jesus name

racie_abby also added:

There’s a lot of joy in this video! You seem like a very jovial person Lovee the dance moves!

See the videos below

At the same wedding, Owuraku Ampofo, a Ghanaian young man who is known as a Sports Journalist on Accra-based Joy FM, made a gesture that has warmed many hearts on social media.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Owuraku who had been injured days earlier, found no reason to miss his best friend's wedding and therefore showed up in a wheelchair.

That was not all. In an emotional video that has surfaced on social media, the young man was part of his friend's bridal trail and decided to actually despise his pains and display some dance moves for his friend.

