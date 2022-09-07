A five-year-old has undergone successful surgery to correct his defective neck following a GHOne TV story highlighting his plight

Joshua Kakraba's heart-wrenching condition touched the hearts of people who donated toward the medical procedure

The youngster's incredible video in which he is seen going about his daily activities with joy has surfaced online

A five-year-old boy named Joshua Kakraba has undergone incredible surgery to correct his defective neck following a touching story by GHOne TV in December 2021.

Kakraba was diagnosed with Torticollis, a condition where the neck muscles cause a baby's head to twist and tilt to one side, said Cleveland Clinic.

Kakraba was born a healthy baby but developed the painful condition within three years of birth.

The youngster's father abandoned him and his mother due to his plight and is nowhere to be found after years.

Until now, Kakraba had been walking with no neck muscle, with his head permanently lying on his shoulder. His mother could not afford to pay for surgery to correct the condition.

Thanks to donors, he has undergone successful surgery to return his life to normal.

