A Ghanaian couple has welcomed their first-ever set of twins after a woman gave birth at the Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana

Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea, posed with the new mother and the twin girls in pictures shared on social media

While some netizens tapped into the blessing of the woman in the comment section, others wished her well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian couple has welcomed their first-ever set of twins after a woman gave birth at the Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Stephen Jabrah, the proud father, revealed his wife delivered twin girls in the comment section of a post by Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea.

In a subsequent Facebook post after he visited the new mom and the twins, Nana Tea said: ''First-ever twins in their family both maternal and paternal.

Netizens react to photos of Ghanaian woman and her twin girls. Credit: Nana Tea

Source: UGC

''Mr Stephen Jabrah saw my post about the Begoro trip. He commented that his wife just gave birth to twins at Hawa Hospital at Oseim so he will be happy if I could pass through the hospital and say hello to the family and the kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nana Tea, who could not make it on time to the hospital, visited the new mom and the babies in their house, where he posed with the trio in lovely pictures.

After he uploaded the heartwarming frames, netizens shared uplifting reactions.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below.

Ahiable Saviour reacted:

I tap it like palm wine for my wife o.

Nana Yaa Asantewaa said:

Nänä Teä one day you go chop tourism minister cos you know almost every part of Ghana. God bless you for your unwavering kindness. You were made for greatness. Congrats to the newly made parents.

Abena Snow reacted:

Congratulations, madam. I tap into your twin girls, wai, I pray for healthy and sound twin girls for myself.

Cecilia Mdaw said:

Congratulations to them. Amen to your prayers. I tap into these Blessings in the Blood of Jesus Christ.

Kwabena Boakye Dankwa Anane reacted:

Congratulations to them. Nana, you are doing marvelously well for humanity. God bless you abundantly.

Semefa Dei-Amengor said:

Congrats, we thank God for these cuties and the life of their family.

Quin Xta said:

Congrats, dear, l shall be the first to birth twins in my family. I tap into this blessing.

Pognaa Patience Alagidede reacted:

I am tapping with faith. A boy and a girl and am done. Lord as discussed. Congratulations to them.

Abena Love said:

Congratulations to them, I love twins. I will tap into these blessings when I'm married.

Couple who welcomed twins after 10 years of marriage poses with all-grown girls, their photos stir reactions

Briefly News reported that a couple who welcomed a set of adorable twins after 10 years of struggling with childlessness and praying for their bundle of joy has posed with the girls.

The pair welcomed the twins after they received a prophetic word from the preacher, Rev Becky Godsson.

In a heartwarming post on the preacher's Instagram account, Godsson said the couple received the prophetic message in 2016.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh