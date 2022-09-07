A Ghanaian forex trader has shown off his posh office, bedroom, and stunning customised whips in photos on social media

Kojo Forex had revealed that he started life living in a single room but now has his own house and luxury whips

The young business owner recently shared an image of his ''ultra-modern'' working space, which got netizens inspired

A Ghanaian forex trader named Kojo Forex has shown off his posh office, bedroom, and stunning customised whips in photos to inspire netizens on social media.

The young business owner took to his Twitter account to share a stunning snap of his working space, where he posed for a picture.

Young Ghanaian businessman shows off his modern office and luxury cars. Credit: @KojoForex

Source: UGC

''CEO, OOO, OOO Worked so hard to live this day! From a Single room in New Town to an ultra-modern office in West Legon. Ending the year in grand style,'' he said.

The University of Ghana alumnus previously shared pictures posing beside two customised luxury whips.

''Seven years ago, I was in @ameyaw112 DMs asking for a Job. Seven years on, I own two freaking German Machines, My own house, and a healthy bank account. Never lose hope, stay true to your grind & you’ll win one day,'' he captioned the images.

Pictures of Kojo Forex posing in a bedroom.

The recent post showing his modern office has gained 471 retweets, 33, quote tweets, and 5,323 likes at the time of this publication.

Briefly Newshighlights some of the reactions below:

@mr_tee commented:

We will all get there one day. Believe in the process. Slowly but surely.

@KaylebMawuko said:

Forex is paying big Patience to learn Wisdom to trade.

@_sadatgh said:

Bro I’m willing to learn.

@skarzea reacted:

Congratulations on this great milestone, indeed you are an inspiration. May God continue to bless you on this quest of giving back to the people.

@drickempire said:

Amazing growth Kojo. One of the niggas I take my hopes for a better tomorrow.

@kings_pearls said:

Congrats Kojo! Great job. Hard work pays! I thank GOD for your life. You are an inspiration! Greater things to come.''

@ganesha015 said:

Congrats Kojo. Keep soaring higher.

@BornfaceGeofre3 said:

I want to join your academic program.

@PraizeTk said:

This is truly amazing.

@KojoForex reacted:

The sniper. So happy to witness the growth. More wins ahead champ.

Source: YEN.com.gh