A little black boy has become a viral sensation owing to his uncommon and mindboggling facial features

The kid was born with natural white frontal hairs, blue eyes and a lightning-like mark across his face

Social media users gushed over his look with nice thoughts, while some thought he might be suffering from a medical condition

A video of a little black boy with natural blue eyes and other rare facial features has sent social media users into a frenzy.

In a TikTok video that has garnered over a million views, the boy looked into the camera and looked in another direction as his stunning facial features are captured.

The kid was born with rare facial features. Photo Credit: TikTok/@raoultsasa0

In addition to the blue eyes, the kid has white front hair and what looks like a lightning mark across his face.

The lightning mark starts from his white frontal hair and stretches beyond his nose and down to his upper lip.

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the beautiful boy.

Watch the short video below:

Social media reactions

D'Cee Killion Living said:

"So cute beautiful child. Looks like lightning ⚡️on his face. Absolutely beautiful."

Lunar Moon said:

"He’s so beautiful. I keep thinking he was kissed by lightning."

Jamie La Chaky said:

"I believe he has Waardenburg Syndrome. People with this look so Unique and LovelySending Love to this Cuttie."

Brie Brie said:

"The Angel of lighten place in his body and his eyes is a beautiful ocean to stop fire he his so handsome."

Duc Nambouri said:

"He looks so unique. He shouldn't struggle to be a great actor.He already stands out among the crowd."

Katrena Sweetney said:

"I see a storm cloud upon his head, lightning down the center of his face between two bodies of water, his eyesbeautiful."

Young man with natural light blue eyes and white frontal hairs found in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian man with natural light blue eyes and white frontal hairs had gone viral.

Sharing photos of the youth with special features on Facebook, a man identified as Enyinnaya Nwosu stated that he discovered him during the occasion of his dad's burial.

Enyinnaya said the young man was one of those who helped him do all the tasking work at the burial occasion in his village.

Enyinnaya, while describing the man as a rough diamond, tipped him as a modelling material who will come very good in the profession.

