A lady has sent social media into a frenzy with the beautiful way she marked her boyfriend's birthday

The lady who happens to be a pilot got him on a helicopter and flew him herself to a nice location

The lovebirds' video has elicited reactions as many netizens jokingly lamented over her raising the bar on relationship love gestures

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

On her boyfriend's birthday, a pilot identified as Whitney Louis got him on a helicopter and flew him herself.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video from their outing, which she captioned, "Definitely one of the best memories we share together."

She flew him in the aircraft herself. Photo Credit: TikTok/@captain.louis

Source: UGC

The short clip started with her walking towards the aircraft at what appears to be an airport.

Another scene showed her boyfriend also heading towards the helicopter. She is then seen inside it as it took off.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to her, she flew him to Kilaguni in Kenya, where they had a nice time together.

She shared some scenes of the landscape taken while the aircraft was in the air.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

L0v3ly said:

"These relationship goals are too muchI haven't even done the rainbow picnic challenge."

Ezelawful said:

"Imagine when there are on air she says “babe I want to ask you something and you better not lie.”

susanwanjiru665 said:

"It's getting worser...but all the best it's really thoughtful."

SambazaPodcast said:

"This is romantic!!! chivalry aint dead yet!!! keep it going..."

pasha said:

"Maybe if I was a pilot..... Whitney where do you face while praying?"

Aramel said:

"Should have gotten my private license 14 yrs ago."

Congo: 92-Year-Old Woman Says She Is unmarried, Family Blames Witchcraft

In other news, Briefly News reported that at 92 years old, Xaveline from Congo is a lonely woman, and her greatest regret in life is that she never got a boyfriend to marry her.

The old woman was born into a family of 14 children who all got married at some point and left her home alone.

"I lived with my parents and they always said that they are waiting for the day I would get married and give them grandchildren, " said Xavaline on Afrimax English YouTube Channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng