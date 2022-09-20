Two beautiful siblings recently decided to surprise their grandmother, who clocked 100 years old

A video showed the siblings blindfolding their grandmother before leading her to the gift they had for her

The emotional grandmother broke down in tears after seeing the tray of bread which they presented to her

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the heartwarming moment two siblings surprised their grandmother.

They arranged slices of bread on a tray and blindfolded their mother as they walked her outside the house.

Siblings gift grandmother bread Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: UGC

When they got outside, they led her to the tray of bread and removed the blindfold. The old woman spotted the bread and broke down in tears.

Netizens share their thoughts

The viral video has stirred mixed reactions from netizens. While some doubted that the woman is 100 years old, some others congratulated her and 'tapped' to her longevity.

Bcr said:

"Wawu! At 100 years she is this strong. Happy birthday to her."

Cjonpointset wrote:

"Happy birthday grandma."

Queen_amarachiigwe1 said:

"She strong pass tinuku way they fake him age, God abeg o."

Worldbestcosmeticsworld wrote:

"Happy birthday grandma."

Jennifer__sam commented:

"Is it just me or does she look disappointed? Anyway happy birthday grandma long life and prosperity."

Kingbabicvee stated:

"Happy birthday grandma God bless you with the more good health."

Blackboyhuncho_ reacted:

"AWW MAMA TOO LOVE BREAD , NA THE SECERT TO LONG LIFE O."

Osi_nachiii noted:

"No be only 100. Shey dem dey pick am but happy birthday mma."

Watch the video below:

