Africa Food Crisis: Ukraine to Ship Free Grain to Ethiopia, Somalia

The Ukrainian government will provide free grain to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia as humanitarian aid

Ministry of Foreign Affairs to engage the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations on how the relief food would be delivered to the intended destinations

Africa is facing one of the worst food crises in history as a result of climate change, with approximately 22 million people facing starvation

The horn of Africa, which comprises Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, has been experiencing insufficient rainfall for the last four years

The government of Ukraine has resolved to ship free grain to African countries facing starvation as a result of prolonged drought.

Ukraine, which is one of the world's biggest exporters of grains, has promised to deliver up to 50,000 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian aid to countries hardest hit by the food crisis.

A truck driver unloads grains after harvest to a grain storage in Ukraine's Odesa region. Photo: Getty Images.

Ethiopia, Somalia to receive relief food

A statement published on Ukraine's Cabinet of Minister's website indicated the Ukrainian government will provide free grain to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

"According to Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Humanitarian Aid", allocate 420 million hryvnias (KSh 1.37 billion) to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to reimburse the cost of wheat grain in the amount of up to 50,000 metric tons for the purpose of providing humanitarian aid the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Federal Republic of Somalia," the statement read in part.

Ukraine to work closely with the UN

The foreign affairs ministry was also directed to engage the United Nations (UN) on how the desperately-needed food relief would reach its intended destinations.

The UN is reportedly expected to facilitate payment of the grain transportation from the Odesa Seaport to the ports of Ethiopia and Somalia in collaboration with other international organisations.

Ukraine's national public broadcaster Suspilne reported the free grain will be transferred from the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine. The government will reimburse the company for the cost of grain.

Ukraine conflict may hike long-term grain prices 7%: study

In related news, Briefly News reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may cause long-term grain prices to rise seven per cent, according to a study on Monday showing how expanded production elsewhere to compensate would lead to higher greenhouse gas emissions.

Russia and Ukraine are global breadbaskets, together exporting about 28 per cent of the world's wheat supply.

Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports and sanctions on Moscow has caused short-term price surges and triggered fears of an acute hunger crisis.

