A beautiful Nigerian female barber based in Owerri, Imo state, has officially married her customer who she met at the salon

According to a video she shared on TikTok, it all started when she gave the man a haircut and they became friends

Their friendship grew into dating and then marriage, a video of which she also shared to the admiration of TikTokers

Nigerians on TikTok are celebrating with a beautiful female barber who married one of her customers.

In a touching video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady identified as Her Royal Majesty said their friendship started after she gave the man a haircut.

Her Royal Majesty recently married her customer.

From customer to husband

The barber, who is based in Owerri, Imo state, said they became friends and then started dating.

It became apparent that they are inseparable as they have now wedded each other. She posted a video of the wedding.

In one of the videos, she was the one who gave her man his wedding haircut as early as 5 am on their wedding day.

Her Royal Majesty has declared that her husband is now her most preferred customer.

TikTokers congratulate female barber

Many TikTokers find her love story interesting. See some reactions to it below:

@lady_aiibee said:

"So happy for you hun."

@Sochima Ikechukwu commented:

"Congratulations! Omo I go start barbing. Na there update dey."

