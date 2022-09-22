Ahmed Salami, a young boy with cerebral palsy, has been inspiring people living with a disability on YouTube

Ahmed said he began creating the content to motivate people like him that they can achieve greatness despite their condition

The young boy has been able to pull this through the help of his supportive mother, who acts as his camerawoman

An 18-year-old boy, Ahmed Salami, says he was born with autism, cerebral palsy and Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ADHD is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

Ahmed was unable to talk until he was six years old. Due to his condition, he was ridiculed by people who told him he would never be great.

The young man said his mother was also advised to take him away because they thought he didn't have any talents, but his mother refused.

At the age of six, he began to talk, although he started as a stammerer.

Ahmed becomes a YouTuber

Shortly after he started speaking, Ahmed began creating videos weekly which he posted on YouTube.

In the videos, Ahmed speaks on his personal journey and tries to inspire people like him who are battling with disabilities.

"I see myself on a big stage and many people screaming my name Ahmed Salami. I'm living with autism, cerebral palsy and ADHD. When I was little, I was literally written off. They wanted to take me away. They said I didn't have any talents. But look at them now", Ahmed told BBC Africa.

Emotional reactions trail Ahmed's video

Hannaisgolden said:

"This made me tear up and as a fellow content creator I am so happy to see how Ahmed with his mother's support is growing and learning."

Road2culturedom commented:

"You’ve got this Ahmed and with your Mum’s support, you can do anything."

Makadunka wrote:

"The love of a mother is unmatched. Look how happy she is."

Stgeorge_ng reacted:

Amazing! Mothers! I have no idea what level of patience and love God added to them when he took that rib! Shine on Ahmed."

Odinakachi_okoroafor asked:

"Where is his YouTube channel?"

Olawalix said:

"Wow, the mother is just his biggest motivator. Yes he speaks fluently and is highly intelligent than most people who seem normal, he has a plan and I believe he can achieve that."

