A beautiful woman has given birth to four adorable babies after seven years of being without a child

A video going viral on social media captures nurses bringing out the babies from the delivery room

The cute babies were dressed and fed in a heartwarming video that has melted many hearts online

A family has been blessed with four beautiful babies on the same day. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, the babies looked so adorable as nurses cared for them.

@bcrworldwide, who shared the video on Instagram, revealed that the quadruplets were delivered by their mother after waiting for seven years without a child.

Mum welcomes four babies after seven years Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: UGC

The video has sent people gushing over social media. While some ladies wished to give birth to twins, some others were just so overwhelmed with the beauty of the four babies.

"This is so beautiful After 7 years of wait, she prayed for twins but God Blessed her with quadruplets. Congratulations", Bcrwordlwide wrote.

Cute video of quadruplets melt hearts

Hada__design said:

"I will sing this song soonest with new dance steps to my God."

Gladyeraga wrote:

"Wow! God is faithful congratulations i tap into this wonderful blessing."

Good_wuman_debby stated:

"God I tap into this blessing for my sister so shall we testify that you are God nd ur words must come to pass AMEN."

Adrianaowusuansah reacted:

"That's is the God we serve, He is the God of speed."

Browniej89 commented:

"Congratulations. I tap in to this blessing."

_mercys_collection noted:

"Congrats and praise be to God the doer of this wonder.I tap into this blessings."

Watch the video below:

