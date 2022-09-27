A beautiful Nigerian lady, Ibironke Agbojo, has made a video of herself as a painter to show people how she makes her money

In the clip, shots have the female hard worker mixing paints before applying them to the wall of a beautiful building

Many TikTokers wished Ibironke well in her endeavour, as some social media users told her to keep up the good work

A young Nigerian lady, Ibironke Agbojo, has got many people praising her as she showed off the kind of work she does for a living.

Calling herself money making machine, a clip has her mixing paints and getting ready to paint a building. Her work clothes were stained.

Many Nigerians online praised the young female painter. Photo source: TikTok/@ochies8

Beautiful female painter

Seconds into the video, she could be seen working on a building as she painted its walls with assured hands.

Ibironke also showed off her work mode snaps and leisure-looking shots in the same video.

Watch her video below:

Netizens are amazed

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with more than 38,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

A said:

"safety first. next time do not dip your arm into the paint bucket without a plastic glove on."

Ovi joy said:

"I’m proud of u baby."

Jacksonwire1 said:

"Wow god bless your hustle dear."

abdulhanannuhu said:

"Work harder lady u become a billionaire. I love ur work, sincerely."

Pye said:

"God bless you but u need to protect yourself from the chemicals in the paint wear overalls and mask ok well done."

Star said:

"I followed you because I love it when I see hardworking ladies. May God bless the work of they hands."

Collins Tochee said:

"God bless your hand work .. you are very pretty."

abdullahiattajiri said:

"May some of the girls understand tha we are triying2."

Viral video of young lady showing progress made on house she started building at 23 leaves peeps amazed

Briefly News also reported that a pretty young lady is stunning online peeps, showcasing in an online clip how wonderfully the building of her home is developing.

TikTok user realize65 noted that at the age of 23, she bought a stand, with the construction of the house progressing very nicely.

The video has since gone viral online, with several peeps eagerly wishing the young hun well for the big achievement.

