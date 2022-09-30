A groom was captured taking a nap in a whip during his wedding with his significant other in a video

The clip, which is making the rounds on social media, shows the bride jamming to a vibey tune beside his significant other

Netizens who saw the clip online took to the comment section to express their views and noted that the groom needed to rest

A groom was captured taking a nap in a vehicle during his wedding with his significant other in a video doing the rounds on social media.

Video captures groom sleeping on wedding day. Photo credit: everythingwedding_global.

Source: UGC

The pair adorned glorious ensembles for their ceremony as seen in the footage online. The groom sported a red bow tie and a colourful tuxedo with an inner white attire that complemented the bride's gorgeous white gown.

In the clip spotted by Briefly News, the groom is seen taking a nap while the bride jammed to a vibey tune.

Netizens who watched the clip online took to the comment section to express their views, saying the groom needed to rest.

Read the few comments below the video:

Africaweddingworldwide said:

Chairman is knocked out.

Tinexonyango8 posted:

He's tired.

Source: YEN.com.gh