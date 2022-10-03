A video showing how a doting husband led his woman to the location of their building project has elicited reactions on social media

The man of Tanzanian descent led the lady by the hand as they toured the uncompleted building with joy

Social media users have gushed over the love shared by the interracial couple, while some persons criticised it

A man has been hailed on social media after he led his white wife to the site of their ongoing building project.

Weeks ago, the interracial couple began building a lodge and have now gone past the foundation level.

He led her by the hand. Photo Credit: TikTok/@maasai.mzungu.love

Source: UGC

In a TikTok video shared by the white lady, her man showed her work done as they toured the location.

She described his action as a demonstration of real love. She went on to share more details on the ongoing lodge project in the comment section.

"They’re working so hard, and all of this without any machinery. Just the real basics. They even built their ladders from the trees they chopped down," she said while replying a netizen.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

user4195109626049 said:

"I love the two of you. i respect your love. i am wishing you all the best and good luck always!"

Boy god said:

"My dear never listen to anyones comment who is trying condem your husband. Indeed it’s true love and they envy your husband."

user5063977907537 said:

"I hope u2 stay like this 4ever happy n loving 2wards each other."

Rockchick_ Lynn_30 said:

"It's starting to look great. Can't wait for when it's completed. You both look absolutely amazing. I'm so pleased for you."

Summer said:

"You two! Just so excited for you and praying for huge success on this dream."

foxtrotter91series said:

"Don’t get to comfortable, you won’t be living there when it’s finished..he’ll get you deported before the paint dries."

