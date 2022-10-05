A content creator, Lucky Udu, has spoken to motorists plying a road in Delta state who have spent days in a traffic jam

The road users who had to park their vehicles as traffic remained standstill also faced mosquito bites

Many Nigerians who are familiar with the bad state of the road wondered what the government is doing

A content creator, Lucky Udu, has made a video of commuters who were stuck in traffic for several days.

Speaking with a trailer driver, the man said that they have been in the traffic for a week and two days.

A driver said that he gets paid N5000 salary despite the challenges. Photo source: TikTok/@luckyudu

Mosquito bites inside traffic jam

Seconds into the video he shared, Lucky showed others who have had to suffer mosquito bites as a result of sleeping on the road.

Another driver stated that he has been on the road for more than six days and only gets R214 as his salary. Lucky revealed the location as Uromi Junction, Agbor, in Delta state.

He added that the road had been like that for many months. A part of the road has a wide gully that has eaten the space vehicles should use.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Lexi benz said:

"I no believe that salary part wetin 5k wan buy."

nelgre0 said:

"The same thing with auchi ekpoma road."

Cedi Tc said:

"I think I have used this road in 2017, dangote vehicles destroyed the road."

shedrackjames905 said:

"Jason i am from Delta state, what do you mean by federal roads, can you confidently point one or two mega projects our governor has done in Delta."

khaleefasarki said:

"God bless you for raising awareness. Every Nigerian shud be like you... the voiceless need a strong voice."

PeterDwavyman1 said:

"No be okowa state be this where sim be governor atikus running mate o."

