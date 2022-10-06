A Nigerian woman boarded a tricycle and went to her husband's shop to deliver his wedding ring which he had forgotten at home

The woman shared a video on TikTok to show the moment she delivered the ring to her hubby when she found him

She said it is in his habit to forget his ring at home, adding that the man keeps forgetting that he is off the market

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTokers are reacting to a video of a woman who boarded a tricycle, popularly referred to as keke to her husband's office to give him his wedding ring.

According to the TikToker named @officiallysoniasunda, her husband forgot the ring at home.

Sonia complained that her husband keeps forgetting his wedding ring at home, so he stormed the shop to give it to him. Photo credit: TikTok/officiallysoniasunda.

Source: UGC

She said it was the second time it was happening, and she apparently did not like it.

Sonia, therefore, took the bull by the horn as she pointed out that her husband was taken and off the market.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He is not at the office

When she got to his office, she said he was not there, so she checked the shop. She eventually found him and the young man was amused by her action as he laughed out loud.

Other people around were also surprised at the young lady's way of protecting her husband.

The video has garnered many views, likes and comments from other TikTokers who find it very interesting.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@LensQuin_photos said:

"Him forget say him don marry. He will get use to it soon."

@call_me_dsparkle commented:

"Its the till death do us apart for me."

@Edwina beauty commented:

"No bi by ring oooo, but I pray for more happy marriage ahead."

@omoteahon said:

"Abeg remember the woman with the accident for Calabar oo just a reminder."

@TheOkhifos commented:

"My man don loose guard."

@Tonia said:

"Yes oh. He must wear it."

@Fortune said:

"I'm fully in support ooh go and give him ooh."

@user oma22 said:

"Your husband has a nice business here."

Man surprises his wife by placing cash on gas cooker

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man surprised his wife with gifts of bundles of cash.

The amazing thing was that the man placed the cash gift in strategic places in the house, allowing his wife to discover it herself.

He first placed one bundle on the washing machine. He then placed another one on the gas cooker.

The last bundle was placed on the bed, which was the biggest. The romantic man said he wanted to thank his wife for all that she does for him at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng