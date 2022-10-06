A viral video of a little boy lamenting bitterly after returning from school has gotten people emotional

The sad little boy cried uncontrollably to his mother over his desire to have a little sister or brother

The Nigerian mother could not control her tears after listening to her son and she pleaded with him to pray about it

A little Nigerian boy got home from school and broke down in tears while still in his uniform.

His curious mother approached him to find out what the problem was and the sad boy bared his heart.

Little boy cries to mum for a sibling Photo Credit: @derafrancis468 / TikTok

He revealed his desire to have a baby brother and sister, and his mother got touched. She broke down in tears immediately.

She asked him if someone had done something to him in school but the little boy was too emotional to answer.

His mother went ahead to advise him to pray about his desire and take everything to God. The boy hugged his mother and left the sitting room.

Emotional reactions trail video of little boy crying for a sibling

@iamsonie2 said:

"This is exactly what am facing in my home my son won’t let me rest always crying for me to give him baby sisters and brother hmmm God abeg oh do it."

@user4108954738449 stated:

"Chai your baby brother and sister are coming."

@chinonyeekohmfonm reacted:

"Person don intimidate my boy with baby brother and sister."

@angelamaichibi commented:

"They are on their way my dear bobo."

@ugosheriff added:

"Chai! may God grant his heart desire."

@stellamarizben prayed:

"May heavens hear your prayers."

Watch the video below:

