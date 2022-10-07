A heartwarming video has shown how a marriage proposal went down in a church during a worship session

The lady who happens to be a worker in church was praying over the offering given by congregants

She would round off the heartfelt supplications to God only to find a man behind her kneeling on a pillow

Couples usually come up with nice plans and choose what they consider the ideal location in a bid to pull off the perfect marriage proposal.

A man proposed to his heartthrob during a church service, to the surprise of the lady who is a worker there.

She was taken unawares

A TikTok video capturing the sweet moment started with the lady in a white and black dress lifting up a black container as she prayed over offerings congregants willingly gave.

Unbeknownst to the lady, her man wanted to do a proposal and knelt down on a pillow behind her.

As she finished praying, the lady was blown away to see her man kneeling down. She went wild with excitement and burst into loud screams, shedding tears on finally being proposed to.

For some minutes, the woman tried to put her emotions in check and didn't give the kneeling man a reply. Church members came out to support her, with someone giving the lady handkerchief to clean her eyes.

She eventually faced the man who went on to ask her to marry him. Her reply was in the affirmative.

