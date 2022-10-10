A woman recently marked a remarkable milestone at a lavish birthday party as she turned 90 years old

In videos online, she almost cried at her the occasion, where family and loved ones joined her to mark the momentous day

While some people noted that everything at the birthday bash looked beautiful, others wished her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A nonagenarian recently marked a remarkable milestone in her life at a lavish birthday party as she attained 90 years old.

Reactions as woman marks her 90th birthday party. Photo credit: menscookgh.

Source: Instagram

Family and loved ones celebrate birthday with woman

In videos spotted by Briefly News on Menscookgh, she was captured dancing at her birthday bash surrounded by loved ones.

The woman who has lived to witness several historical moments around the world, including Ghana's independence and World War II, was visibly happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The nonagenarian sported a white African lace and complemented her looks with pearls. She looked healthy with a thriving spirit despite her age.

Touching emotional moment

One of the clips uploaded by Menscookgh accentuated the woman's enthusiasm at the ceremony as she danced with energy. Another showed her almost in tears.

''90 and energetic Happy birthday, mummy,'' Menscookgh captioned the first video.

Netizens posted compliments to celebrate the woman's new age. Briefly News spotlights some of the comments below:

Peeps react to videos from birthday party

Brightcorla said:

Granny on the lyrics though .

Plush_beauty_hub.gh said:

God bless and strengthen her. This is beautiful .

Nanaop_gh said:

Such a blessing .

Teenns_arena posted:

Her joy is everything.

Lamour.406 commented:

Wow, I tap into your blessings, grandma .

Joegyam posted:

Videos like this make me miss my grandma and mom.

Ediz_collection said:

This is beautiful.

Pretty TikToker celebrates her birthday

In other birthday news, Briefly News reported that birthdays are special moments that friends often show love through gifts, but one social media influencer and socialite named Sarah Lawson received more than enough.

She received several presents, including the latest iPhone, hampers, cake, and other gifts stashed with undisclosed cash.

In stunning videos spotted by Briefly News, the birthday celebrant flaunted her gifts as she posed for visuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh