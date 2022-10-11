An incredible video of a young boy defending his mother as his father pretends to fight her has elicited massive reactions online

In the footage, the brave boy successfully separated his mother as his father continuously 'attacked' her

While some netizens expressed admiration for the child's personal bravery, one person said ''he is the protector''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An incredible video of a young boy defending his mother as his father pretends to fight her has garnered massive reactions on social media.

Reactions as a boy protects his mom in a video. Credit: julliejaykanz.

Source: UGC

How it all starts

The short clip begins with the alleged father mildly attacking the woman assumed to be the child's mother. While the two pretend to fight, the child tried to separate them by pushing his father away.

The little boy became a bit aggressive as he screamed and pushed away his dad after he refused to stop going after the child's mom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Becoming a peacemaker

After seconds of the wife-husband duo's public altercation, the child managed to separate them, pulling his mother away from his father. The clip, shared to Julliejaykanz, has raked in more than 1 000 views and tons of comments.

While some netizens expressed admiration for the child's personal bravery, one person said ''he is the protector'' of his mother.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Netizens react to video

Will16o9 posted:

Boys always fight for their mum. It's only natural ❤️. Mother's love is deeper.

Ehyeh_1 said:

God bless this child. He will go very far.

Free.airport.wifi shared:

We need children like this growing up to defend women.

Midwife_engineer commented:

Good, he didn’t bite his knees .

Everyone__loves_kukies posted:

My son will rather beat me.

Nanaop_gh said:

Leave my mother alone that's the spirit.

Darry.lantonio posted:

Kids will always be on their mother's side because they are mostly with them.

Kissi5586 reacted:

That's a good boy.

Little girl captured sleeping with her Hands in washing water

Briefly News reported that a little girl was captured sleeping with both hands in soapy water beside a woman washing clothes in the same water in a video doing the rounds online.

The short clip of the little cutie taking a nap with her head facing upward had the adult's face covered.

The child appeared in the footage wearing a colourful outfit and sporting short braids with ribbons to match.

Video of teacher waking up little boy asleep in class has Mzansi peeps divided

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an online user took to social media to share a video of a pupil who dozed off during class time and it has sparked opposing reactions from the Mzansi cyber community.

The video was shared on Twitter recently by @thapelo28137602 and shows the boy fast asleep on his chair during a lesson.

The teacher’s voice can be heard telling the rest of the learners to clap their hands. The sleeping child is frightened by the noise and quickly wakes up in confusion as he looks around the class to find his peers laughing at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh