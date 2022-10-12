Simon Murefu Muyeho claimed his wife, Farida, with whom they had been together for years, ditched him for his younger brother

The couple have seven children who are without a mum, as 56-year-old Muyeho struggles to fend for them

The Kenyan man said his wife fell for his brother because he used to give her transport services with his motorcycle

A heartbroken man is struggling and worried about raising his seven children after his wife abandoned them for her husband's younger brother.

Simon Murefu Muyeho is in despair after his wife is taken by his younger brother. Photo: Afrimax English.

Simon Murefu Muyeho said his younger brother, who has a motorcycle, used to give transport services to his wife, Farida.

A Kenyan man's wife leaves the marriage

As the closeness continued, Muyeho's brother and wife fell in love and later moved in together.

"I followed the matter up, telling my brother to bring back my wife, but he refused. However, I will never give up on my wife. If this continues, I will even go to the local authorities to solve our problem," the Kenyan father told Afrimax English.

The 56-year-old said his brother always denied snatching away Farida despite rumours they are always seen together.

The brother keeps moving from town to town when he realises his elder brother might know his whereabouts.

Kenyan woman on why she left her hubby

Farida, a former businesswoman, claimed her husband, Muyeho, was mistreating her.

"He was violent. He could beat me each and every time he came from work. He was a gatekeeper and would come back home in the morning having smoked and drunk. He almost killed me, but I survived, as he assumed I cheated on him.

He burned me and broke my arm. That is why I am physically challenged. We could sleep hungry except when I could try my best and find what to eat. He was an irresponsible man," the mum of seven said.

Mum banned from seeing kids

Farida added that the husband banned the kids from seeing her after she went to live with the hubby's younger brother.

She says she loves her brother-in-law as he knows how to handle a woman and care for her needs.

Farida's new husband said his sister-in-law was not living a peaceful life with his brother, which is why he saw the opportunity to be with her.

