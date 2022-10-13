A young man has become a viral sensation after a video of him with his two beautiful girlfriends circulated on social media

The man does not just live with the two ladies in the same house but they are all happy with their kind of relationship

In the viral clip, he introduced the ladies one after the other, describing them as queens of 'San Diego Royalty'

A man in a polyamorous relationship has shown that one can love two persons at the same time.

The unnamed man resides in the same abode with his two girlfriends identified as Olivia and Shanice.

The trio seem happy living together. Photo Credit: @_EtniesJags

Source: UGC

A stunned Twitter user @_EtniesJags shared a video of the couple, writing, "He’s living the life with 2 girlfriends."

In the clip which has been watched over a million times, he is seen in a fine outfit as he introduced the beautifully dressed ladies one after the other.

He said together they are the San Diego Royalty, while the ladies are his queens.

The start of the clip showed the trio sleeping together on the same bed. The ladies seem to have an understanding and looked happy.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@RealRemi44 said:

"When I see stuff like this I be wanting to know who the favorite is."

@iamsamiaibrahim said:

"I wanted this for a long time."

@callmekay_____ said:

"Where person never get one... another person dey get 2...this life no even fare at all."

@bendallrolls said:

"Rent in San Diego is 2500 to 3K a month. They had no other choice but to make this work."

@khayaaa_amina said:

"This probably the only polyamorous group I’ve seen that’s actually good looking ….."

@richjenkinsinc said:

"I want to give this a try, but the idea of having to deal with 2 women at the very same time gives me anxiety."

@BPhilz_14 said:

"When i was 8, i told my mom i will ne happily married to two wives . She still reminds me of how she’s even yet to see me with any girl or know me being with any girl ."

Man tells his two girlfriends to take IELTS after getting a Canadian visa

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had told his two girlfriends to write IELTS after he got a Canadian visa.

The man said he will only make his choice after the two ladies have taken the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Narrating the story shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, a lady identified as Jbums wrote:

"This is wild. So one of my staff members say this guy she is talking to told her he was moving to Canada. He liked 2 women, she and another. He now said they should both write IELTS. He will date and marry the one with the higher score."

Source: Legit.ng