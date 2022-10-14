Social media users are currently buzzing with mixed reactions after a lady shared the wig she got online

In the video, she showed a heavily synthetic and subpar braided wig she received after paying R1 000

In a similar story, a lady posted photos of the dress she wanted and what a tailor delivered for R10 000

Despite the numerous sad tales often associated with online shopping, it appears many people continue to fall, victim.

One of such person is a lady who has taken to social media to share her unpleasant experience with an online hair vendor.

Photos show stock model and the braided wig. Credit: PeopleImages, @instablog9ja

In the video reposted by @instablog9ja, the lady is seen showing the condition of the braided wig she bought from an online vendor.

From the lady's reaction and the subpar state of the hair, it is glaring to see that it was not what she ordered.

The hair which appears to be made of heavily synthetic hair, looked stiff and unnatural.

Social media users react to video of the braided wig

liz_world25_:

"The fact that some online vendors will be ruining the reputation of other legit n good online vendors!! Wherever you people scamming others are! God will punish all of you!"

mr__landlordd:

"The wig even get space for mid incase u wan add another attachment."

hayuurr:

"E be like something wey masquerades dey wear for Lagos island."

_callme_fatima_:

"Una still dey buy things online for naija? ‍♀️"

impeccable06:

"But the Babe suppose know say the wig no go wigging even from the price 25kbraided least cheap price na 45k the vendor no just show love at all."

moyin_bella:

"Them suppose put cowry for the hair make u just be like yeye osun."

iamkingdinero2:

" Shey e never reach when Efcc go begin carry most of all this online vendors ? They are doing too much."

annsdebeaute:

"How will u buy a full lace wig for 25k. N u expect to get the real one … common na … set awon I saw it cheaper."

dbshair:

"Lmaoo. What were you expecting?. Full lace alone isn't 25k, SMH."

preciiousofficial:

"This one na bowl not wig."

