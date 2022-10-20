A young Nigerian bride sang Lagbaja's Skentele Skontolo at her traditional wedding ceremony as she danced in front of an MC

As the lady sang, drummers performed behind her, with guests acting like her backup singers during the event

Many funnily painted different scenarios that matched her energy, as some said her vibe was so lovely

A video of a bride singing with much energy at a traditional wedding ceremony has got many people reacting differently to it.

The bride held a microphone in the clip and joined the female MC to sing Lagbaja's Skentele Skontolo. The lyrics of her Yoruba songs talked about cowardly enemies not being confident enough to confront people.

Many people said that they love the bride's energy. Photo source: TikTok/@damilolathealaga

Very happy bride

As she sang, she danced passionately to show she was happy about her wedding and nothing could steal her joy.

Her bridesmaids and guests also danced along. Many people said that they watched the clips many times over.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

user1595561826384 said:

"This reaction is when you looking at his ex girlfriend in the party. congrat sis."

mhizkeji1237 said:

"When the mother inlaw already said over my dead body u will marry my son."

Rahma Musah said:

"The people that said she will never get married are there."

Black diamond said:

"Me on my wedding day when I see my oloriburuku friendships."

ifeoluwa_09 said:

"Awwwnn. I had goosebumps watching this."

CRAZY SCORPIO said:

"I love her vibe more clips of this bride please."

Steph KuveDigital said:

"Oh boy I watched this more than 5x. So cute."

Temitayo Abdul said:

"Abeg make una the invite me come this kinda wedding."

Stunning SA couple go viral after doing an eccentric wedding Entrance

In another story, Briefly News reported that weddings are so beautiful and when a couple goes out of their way to make it unique, it becomes even more special. A couple recently shared a cute moment that they had at their wedding with the world and people loved it.

In the clip that was shared by the new bride, @nelly_hlombe, she and her hubby can be seen making the wedding entrance of many hopefuls' dreams. The stunning couple made their entrance extra sweet as they danced together blissfully.

"So, I got married over the long weekend... Yup our 1st time walking in as Mr. & Mrs. Zulu Ndlunkulu MaHlombe no Mntwana uNkanyiso," she captioned the clip happily.

Source: Legit.ng