A young Nigerian man made his mother feel special in the market on her birthday as he presented gifts to her in a glamorous way

The celebrant was very happy when she saw her framed portrait presented to her alongside a bouquet of N500 notes

Many TikTokers who watched the amazing video were wowed by the show of love between the mother and son

A young man with the TikTok handle, @augustinranking168, showed his mother much love on her birthday in a video. Without telling her what he had planned, the young man, with other people, took gifts to her shop.

They all walked in a procession to where the woman was sitting in front of the foodstuffs she sells in the market.

The mother was so happy to receive the gifts from him. Photo source: TikTok/@augustinranking168

Amazing birthday gifts

In the TikTok video, the son, who was with a Bluetooth speaker, brought a bottle of wine and a bouquet made with N500 notes. The woman was so joyful.

After placing her cake beside her, a lady lit the candle on it up, and the son placed down the wine before the mother was handed her bouquet.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 500 comments with close to 20,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

ashantibab0 said:

"Happy birthday to you more life and prosperity."

Rike said:

"Pls next time no give that gal matches to light."

Uwadinma Ebube said:

"You did the right thing and may God bless you."

favour 32 said:

"Please make her proud she is your life."

Jessy said:

"Followed u cos of how u surprise her, may God bless our mothers."

Manye said:

"That’s so touching. God continue to bless you."

Tony magabush said:

"God bless you."

