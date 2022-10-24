A soldier treated his bride like a queen with his lovely demonstration of fitness and strength at their wedding

In a heartwarming video, the man and his colleagues did over 26 press-ups before the excited bride

Mixed reactions have trailed the wedding video as thrilled netizens showered praises on military men

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video from a church wedding involving a military man and his heartthrob has stirred reactions on social media.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man sported a white suit on black pants and was seen doing press-ups before his bride in a white wedding dress.

The bride watched with admiration. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mrjanktv

Source: UGC

Two men stepped out from the congregation to join the groom in his showmanship. One of the men had a military uniform and boots on while the other rocked a native attire.

The energetic men supported the groom to the admiration of his bride and guests who wouldn't stop screaming.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After their press-ups which were over 26, the one on native saluted the groom and left the scene, while his colleague in full military wear remained behind.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user8014494802032 said:

"The only one thing love from soliders press up kill m."

O'Charlie♾ said:

"If you like do 100 at a go, she will still follow who no fit do 10 if she want no kill ya sef."

@adjeiamosnectar said:

"Ago marry a military Woman and see give me some of thier number somebody help."

simshamaki said:

"Yes ooooo so also I enjoy it ooooo, they can take care of their wives...... welcome to enjoyment dear."

chief madasca said:

"Madam no do mistake insult am ooo, so lovely."

user2995858342514 said:

"Naawoooooo my sister get ready for the honeymoon."

Emmanuel said:

"That' show that get ready tonight who count the exercise that's just the beginning."

Groom and his men rule wedding ceremony with their handkerchief dance moves

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a man and his groomsmen seized maximum attention at a wedding ceremony and social media users could not have enough.

In the clip, the groomsmen who were all dressed in matching white agbada danced forward as they made moves with their white handkerchiefs.

After their performance, they parted the column they created to reveal the groom who was dressed in gold colour traditional attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng