Kammy, a baby who wants to be a nurse when she grows up, has disclosed all that she will do to her mother when she becomes one

In a video posted on TikTok, the mum questioned Kammy about her future ambitions, and she answered

Prodded further on the duties of a nurse, she dished out all that nurses do, saying she would give her mum an injection

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian baby who wants to become a caregiver has beautifully outlined the duties of a nurse.

In a nice TikTok video posted by @kam_mersteve, a girl named Kammy was questioned by her mother about what she wants to become in the future.

Kammy vowed to become a nurse and also give her mother an injection. Photo credit: TikTok/@kam_mersteve.

Source: UGC

The baby girl said she aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. Her mum wanted to know if she understood a nurse's duties.

Kammy's response was epic. She told her mother that one of the duties of a nurse is to give injections and medicines.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She said she would give her mother injections when she becomes a nurse. Her mother was impressed and called her sweet names.

Her confidence has wowed TikTokers, who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user9366677087778 said:

"Smart girl."

@Chinwe Ubanwa commented:

"Smart girl your dream will come to pass in Jesus name amen."

@fatmatasesay565 reacted:

"May the Almighty grant your wish my little Kammy."

@essy said:

"This gal is all vibe."

@favour divine commented:

"Lols! Beautiful soul."

@user604529060272 said:

"Is the 'call me baby Oku' for me."

Nigerian man uses long rope to restrain his baby boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad got frustrated when he was asked to babysit his little son.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the kid gave the man a lot of problems.

To rest his head, the man used a rope to restrain the boy from going anywhere. He fastened the rope on the boy's waist and then tied him to a little chair.

The video got many people on the internet laughing out loud after it went seriously viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng