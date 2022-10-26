"This Girl is a Vibe": Baby Who Wants To Become a Nurse Threatens to Jab Mom With Injection, Video Goes Viral
- Kammy, a baby who wants to be a nurse when she grows up, has disclosed all that she will do to her mother when she becomes one
- In a video posted on TikTok, the mum questioned Kammy about her future ambitions, and she answered
- Prodded further on the duties of a nurse, she dished out all that nurses do, saying she would give her mum an injection
A Nigerian baby who wants to become a caregiver has beautifully outlined the duties of a nurse.
In a nice TikTok video posted by @kam_mersteve, a girl named Kammy was questioned by her mother about what she wants to become in the future.
The baby girl said she aspires to be a nurse when she grows up. Her mum wanted to know if she understood a nurse's duties.
Kammy's response was epic. She told her mother that one of the duties of a nurse is to give injections and medicines.
She said she would give her mother injections when she becomes a nurse. Her mother was impressed and called her sweet names.
Her confidence has wowed TikTokers, who shared their thoughts in the comment section.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@user9366677087778 said:
"Smart girl."
@Chinwe Ubanwa commented:
"Smart girl your dream will come to pass in Jesus name amen."
@fatmatasesay565 reacted:
"May the Almighty grant your wish my little Kammy."
@essy said:
"This gal is all vibe."
@favour divine commented:
"Lols! Beautiful soul."
@user604529060272 said:
"Is the 'call me baby Oku' for me."
