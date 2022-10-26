Samuel Getachew from Ethiopia was visiting the coastal city of Mombasa when he experienced a heartwarming incident

He had boarded a tuktuk when he lost his iPhone and called his number only to be received by the driver of the tuktuk

The driver, whom he described as a young Muslim family man, then took the phone to him, and Samuel paid him for delivering the phone

Ethiopia journalist Samuel Getachew is grateful after an honest tuktuk driver his iPhone, which he had dropped in the three-wheeler when he visited Kenya.

Ethiopia journalist Samuel Getachew.

Source: Twitter

Visiting Mombasa

After noticing his phone was missing, he called his number, and the tuktuk driver answered it further, taking it to where he was.

Sharing the heartwarming story, the journalist with The Reporter newspaper, who has also written for CNN, the Huffington Post and the Globe and Mail, said he was visiting Mombasa.

"Left my iPhone on a random tuktuk that I got on randomly, and when I called the driver, he answered and brought it to me," Samuel captioned a photo on his Twitter hande.

The journalist was more than grateful to have the phone because he thought he had lost it completely and praised the driver for choosing to be a good person

"I did not think I would get it back. His parting words? “Welcome to Kenya”. I compensated handsomely. He had a choice. He chose to be good. Thank you," added Samuel

His post was followed by mixed reactions from Kenyans who thought he was lucky to have gotten back his phone, while others shared their experiences with taxi drivers.

Reactions from netizens

@jotewakjira wrote:

"Our Karibu is good like that. Had an almost similar incident 5 years back with a laptop bag. The taxi driver surprised me by bringing it to my home."

@Xarbi_M wrote:

"You were lucky and that boda boda rider was God fearing person, in fact, it’s kind of astonishing that you got your phone back under that circumstance in Kenya/Nairobi."

@mwemamackenzie wrote:

Heart of Humanity (Moyo wa Utu) is for a selected few. May the Creator bless both of you abundantly.

@Njeru_Thandi wrote:

"I love that. 'he had a choice. He chose rightly. In years to come, may he be spoken of all through East Africa."

A grateful @Nickomusembi shared his experience:

"This Tuktuk guy returned all our belongings after my wife forgot her handbag. There are still good people out here. Thank you Protus."

Lady thankful to cleaner who returned lost phone at OR Tambo Airport

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman is deeply thankful to a cleaner who returned her lost phone at the OR Tambo airport toilets.

Loryn van Niekerk shared the story to the popular and patriotic #ImStaying group on Facebook, where South Africans share wholesome and ubuntu-focused tales.

Loryn left her phone behind at the OR Tambo airport toilets and had been running around trying to find where it was. She then returned to the toilet, where a cleaner had been waiting and gave her back the phone with a big smile.

