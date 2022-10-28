A man who went to eat at a popular restaurant decided to create a scene and scare the waiters on duty

After he was served food, the young man started shouting and demanding to see the manager

He continued shouting in anger until the manager came out to find out what exactly was going on

There was mild tension in a popular restaurant after a young man intentionally created a scene.

A viral TikTok video posted by @nkandimajort1 shows when a customer started shouting in anger while eating.

The young man insisted on seeing the restaurant manager over the food he was served. Photo credit: TikTok: @nkadimajort1.

Holding his plate of food in his hand, the man shouted at the top of his voice, demanding to see the manager.

Other customers, waiters and waitresses were left in shock when he also demanded to know who cooked the food he was eating.

Manager of the restaurant comes out

The restaurant's manager had to come out just to find out what the issue was.

But alas, it was a prank as he merely told the woman that the food he was eating was so sweet. He said he just wanted to let them know how well they cooked.

Everyone in the restaurant was left bemused and laughing out loud at the man's successful prank.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@rosechansa said:

"If you have watched this more than five times gather here."

@Peace Ebenezer Emem commented:

"Others ran close after they heard the guy say the food is very nice."

@vas_chetty said:

"Some of these employees go through such difficult times with customers, this is a lesson to respect these hard working people."

@Tricia Kamoto said:

"Best prank of the year."

@user9122529872147 commented:

"Attention: even the manager doesn't want to say who prepared the food."

@Nana Adjei sika wura said:

"Number one crazy video of the year. I can't stop laughing. I thought he was going to fight them. Bro you are too much."

