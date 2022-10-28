A rich woman based in Abuja has launched a search for a handsome man that will get her pregnant

The woman is willing to reward the qualifying man with R125K howbeit with some conditions attached to it

Apart from the man being blindfolded during intercourse, she will lodge him till the pregnancy is confirmed

An Abuja woman seeking to have a baby of her own is looking for a fine handsome man to impregnate her.

Social media influencer Uwaoma Susan Joseph shared the woman's request on Facebook with her identity undisclosed.

A rich woman has offered R125K to any man willing to get her pregnant. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A R125K reward for the lucky man

While the rich woman is offering R125K to the lucky man, there were some conditions attached to it.

Susan wrote that the woman said the potential man will be blindfolded during intercourse. He will also be lodged and let go after the pregnancy has been confirmed.

The essence of the blindfolding is to prevent him from coming to look for her and the child later in the future. Susan's post reads:

"Suzy please post for me.

"I need a man that will impregnate me ,handsome and cute..

"He will be blindfolded,he gets in and make love to me and I take in,he will come at my unsafe time,after which I'll pay him off ,the blindfolding is so he won't come looking for me and the child after ,I'll lodge him till I confirm I'm pregnant then he can leave .my location is Abuja all expenses on me .

"Please hide my ID .

"She said pay is R125K."

Social media reactions

Bullion Van said:

"If you said she has no bad motive,why can't her go for artificial insemination since she don't want anyone to come claiming the child."

Melodiesofpraise Melly said:

"Nawaoooo.

"Make d person no put u for trouble tomorrow.

"Holding you kpichikom to come and show him his child.

"Make the lady use her hand look for the person.

"Nga dikwa real."

Queen Isaac Emejuru said:

"Blindfold somebody's son till u get pregnant..

"What if you're not the type that takes in quickly, will he be blindfolded for a year or two? What if you didn't get pregnant in d process? Will he still he still be paid for trying ??

"Hanty u never ready to carry belle.."

Godswill Kalu said:

"How I go dey knack person wey I no dey see em face? What if na imbe.c.ile or she carry Koro Koro for her puna. That condition is tough.

"Congratulations to her in advance."

Disturbed man shares picture of the chicken his girlfriend cooked for Sunday kos, has Mzansi in hysterics

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that every man knows that when your woman cooks for you, best believe you are going to eat it with a smile on your face. One man was hit with a drowning chicken for Sunday kos and did not know what he was going to do.

The man knew that it was either him braving the food or dealing with his girlfriend's touched feelings if he didn’t… and we all know which is easier, lol.

Facebook user Phila Melody turned to the people of social media for advice. Sharing a picture of the drowned chicken, our guy made it clear that he had little to no option.

