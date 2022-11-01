A young Nigerian lady got the attention of many people online when she showcased a gown she made out of rubber bands

As a way to get people's reactions on the street, the lady wore the same piece to a public place, drawing stares

Many social media users who reacted to her post said they would love to see her production process

A young Nigerian lady, @lary_shantel, revealed in a video that she used R500 to buy rubber bands and make a beautiful gown for herself.

After sharing the first clip, many people rushed to her comment section to ask how she was able to make such a beautiful piece from rubber bands.

Many people applauded her creativity, asking her how she went about it. Photo source: TikTok/@lary_shantel

Lady made and rocked rubber band gown

Days later, in response to someone asking her if she wears the dress out, the lady made another clip of herself outside in the outfit.

The rubber band gown got the attention of many people. A lady who could not just keep looking had to approach the lady to ask if she made the dress herself. In another part of the video, a security guard stared.

Watch one of her videos below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

user4529644786874 said:

"You're just too creative. This talent should go viral."

MOFE succex said:

"The camera man has just one job."

Aka blink said:

"It’s not the dress but your beauty is what’s making them stare."

Esther said:

"You will make rubber band to be costly now."

Faith Deeva Anyaoha said:

"iI's actually a really beautiful dress."

chiangel anna said:

"I hope you do take good pictures with these outfits for keeps cos they are phenomenal. They need to be kept in memory."

chukwudumebioputa said:

"Will like learning how you do your designs."

Toddler melts hearts with Moana outfit & adorable TikTok dance: “Disney should sign little princess ASAP”

Briefly News previously reported that a tiny tot is captivating audiences with her endearing personality and her life-like performance of Moana from the popular Disney movie named after its main character.

Her mom dressed the little girl like her favourite character and switched on the movie so she could jive to the epic soundtracks.

People on TikTok were gushing over the girl and suggested that Disney cast her in future projects about Moana.

Source: Legit.ng