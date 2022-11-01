A video of a cute baby, Mirable, has got many people talking as she abandoned her toy for a N500 note on the bed

Many people said that the present generation's love for money is unmatched as they asked the baby's parents to be prepared

Among those who reacted to the video of the kid were TikTokers who said the baby is behaving like a smart one already

A video of a five-month-old baby, Mirable, who picked money over her toy has stirred funny reactions on Tiktok.

In the video shared by her mother, @vicky_enterprise, the kid had her toy and a N500 (about R200) note ahead of her on the bed.

Many people said that the kid is very smart. Photo source: TikTok/@vicky_enterprise

Source: UGC

Baby picks money over toy

Mirable frantically crawled past the toy and went for the money without hesitation. Many people were amazed that the kid already values money at her age.

There were others who funnily remarked that she was representing their gender very well.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@prettydutchess said:

"Lol my gender never fails."

mrprestige13 said:

"Na precious be this there is nothing u guys want to tell me."

beautylove said:

"The way Small pikin like money pass big Pearson now eh."

ifunanyabethshava said:

"Aswear, kids knows money is everything."

Morgan Captain937 said:

"My gender can never disappoint us we move."

ubogokenneth379 said:

"I talk am say this thing na follow come, atink una see proof now."

Esty matt said:

"She prefer money cos the country too hard."

Iitzedwinalfredosaremen said:

"The father should he ready to work hard, because this generation ehhh."

Donna_amarah said:

"Even our babies understand the economy."

Source: Legit.ng