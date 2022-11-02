A widow could not control her tears after a kind woman surprised her with money to start a business

The widow who has three children rolled on the floor and broke down in tears after she was given N150,000 cash

Social media users have penned down sweet messages of love to the giver, identified as Juliet Olele

A Nigerian philanthropist and founder of Comforter and Shepherd's hands foundation, Juliet Olele, recently gifted a widow a whooping sum of R6 211 in cash.

The widow has three children and has been struggling to make ends meet since the demise of her husband.

In a heartwarming video, Juliet Olele visited the widow, and after a brief discussion, she handed her the sum of N150,000.

Widow expresses gratitude over cash gift

This kind gesture touched the widow's heart as she rolled on the floor in appreciation.

When Briefly News reached out to Juliet Olele, she revealed that the widow's husband, unfortunately, died in a keke accident.

She said:

"Kemi is a 32yrs old widow with 3kids. The husband was a keke driver before he had a terrible accident that took his life."

According to Kemi, the widow's late husband went to hustle with his keke that evening and never returned home.

She didn't know he had a terrible accident and died on the spot. He was on the accident scene all through the night till the next morning when someone called her to come and identify the body if it was her husband's.

She rushed down only to discover her husband's dead body on the road.

Social media reactions

Emmy Smart said:

"Mummy, may God bless you more for all you do. Your anointing will never run dry IJN."

Otaprayer Roman stated:

"God bless real good, I always know that you are a great person, dem in Irrua girls school, you were my senior dem,you were just different, sist am just so proud of you."

Thompson Akporeha wrote:

"God bless your work of charity to the less privileged. You're God's battle axe! I am blessed to know you personally. A woman of God with a heart of gold."

Gloria Chinedu added:

"Oh I really appreciate you ma. May God bless you and grant you divine and more anointing in Jesus name. Amen."

Esther Benomon said:

"Nice one baby girl, God Bless you for Good."

Watch the video below:

