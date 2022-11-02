Global site navigation

"True Love": Young Man Spotted Carrying His Bride on Motorcycle on Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral
by  Denika Herbst Kelly Lippke
  • A handsome young man who carried his bride on his motorcycle on their wedding day has been praised on social media
  • In an interesting video circulating on TikTok, the man was spotted on the bike with his wife and the chief bridesmaid
  • Social media users have praised the couple for not showing off, but trying to be happy with what they have

Reactions have trailed the video of a young man who rode on a bike with his bride on their wedding day.

In a TikTok video posted by @Mujunimedardmujuni, the man proudly mounted the bike alongside his wife and the chief bridesmaid.

Photos of a black man riding his bride to church on their wedding day.
The relationship between the man and his bride has been described as true love. Photo credit: TikTok/@mujunimedardmujuni.
Source: UGC

It appears the bride and the groom were on their way to the wedding venue. The lady wore a veil, while the man was dressed in a suit and tie.

However, it is not yet known if the man is an Okada rider or if he and his wife just decided to ride on a bike on their big day.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users send congratulatory messages

Social media users are impressed by the humility of the bride for agreeing to be carried on a bike on her day. They also praised the man for being wise instead of showing off unnecessarily.

@patmore 77 said:

"In love with the special car. God bless your marriage."

cissy Akky reacted:

"That's what we call true love in capital letters."

@kansi44 said:

"No one really can provide a car for transport. Happy marriage."

@CJEMO reacted:

"Enjoyment as long as you alive."

@Gretchen Rayfai62 said:

"Done, it's really special."

@user8867290433852 said:

"Woow long live and have a happy marriage."

@donnashuemate commented:

"Wow! l love you both. You all are wonderful. Keep it up. I'm happy for you all. Please stay together."

@jazjohnson999 said:

"Have a blessed marriage."

Source: Legit.ng

