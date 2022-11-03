Global site navigation

"So Lovely": Romantic Man Proposes to His Wife After Having 5 Kids With Her, Video of Her Reaction Goes Viral
by  Denika Herbst Kelly Lippke
  • A Nigerian man has proposed to his wife after many years of marrying her and having five children with her
  • The video of the sweet moment was posted on TikTok where it caught the attention of people
  • Of course, his beautiful and amiable wife said yes to the proposal as he put the ring on her finger

The video of a Nigerian man proposing to his wife after many years of marriage has gone viral on TikTok.

Evangelist Prophet Elijah decided to give a ring to his wife despite the fact that they already have five children.

Photos of Prophet Elijah, a Nigerian pastor proposing to his wife.
The proposal by Prophet Elijah is coming after his wife has had 5 kids. Photo credit: TikTok/@prophetelijah202.
Source: UGC

In the viral video, the man of God knelt down as his wife entered their room. It was a surprise for her as she never expected such a thing.

She first burst out smiling in a lovely way before she stretched her left hand for the ring.

Why did he propose now?

It is not yet known why Prophet Elijah is proposing to his wife after many years. But a caption on the video reads:

"Mek una see oo!! Papa proposing to mama this early morning, after having 5 kids already. Wahala no d finish ooo."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of reactions have trailed the video. Many TikTokers took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. See a few of the reactions below:

@Your Ex said:

"Oh chim I’m happy for you."

@maya12h2 commented:

"This man of God can show love oh."

@Ihama Ruth reacted:

"Funny couple."

@DBams said:

"Keep it up man, that's the spirit."

@EDOnation HOO'KUp said:

"See me laughing here like ushers."

@Ebele &Emeka commented:

"Wow I love this my beautiful family."

Man caught cheating on his wife and exposed during a family gathering

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a man was caught cheating on his wife by his children.

The children, who are grown, refused to keep quiet about it as they promptly exposed him during a family meeting.

Their mother was completely heartbroken and shattered by the revelation. The exposed husband was left in total shock after his folly was discovered.

