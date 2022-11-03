A talented photo editor has amazed people online after transforming an old photo of a late woman

The late woman's son had shared her photo on Twitter begging the editor to make the photo look better

The transformation photo of the late woman shocked netizens on Twitter and they shared their comments

Social media users have expressed their shock after seeing transformation photos shared by a photo editor.

A young man identified as Chi Agu has shared a photo of his late mother on Twitter, appealing for the photo to be edited.

Man edits photo of late woman Photo Credit: Harrisonjnior

Chi Agu said it was the only photo he had of his late mother, and he desired the photo to look better.

"This is the only picture in my possession with my late mum. Can you help me beautify it pls?"

Reacting to this, a photo editor identified as HarrisonJnior jumped on the post and made a stunning edit which shocked social media users.

After seeing the photo, Chi Agu said:

"I was overwhelmed brother. I sent this pics for over a month now but I didn't get any response then, then today he tagged me to this. I was in tears and overjoyed at the same time. I'm framing it soon. God bless him for me."

Netizens gush over the handwork of talented photo editor

Yankee2 Naija said:

"I like you for one thing. You’re never caught unaware, for you it’s just an edit. For the young man, it’s way too deep … I’m sure he’ll be crying and smiling each time he gazes on the newly improved picture. I respect you sir."

Angel baby wrote:

"I pray you feel the comfort of her metaphysical presence every time you look at it. Mama is beautiful woman."

Leon added:

"Sorry for your loss man but this really made me happy. May god bless you and your mother."

Lenny B stated:

"I don’t even have a personal picture with my mum. She is the best thing that happened to me. Keep resting Mummy."

See tweet below:

Talented photographer takes pictures of his mom

In another story, Briefly News reported that even though taking photos has become a daily thing for many, a lot of elderly people are left out. One talented photographer wanted to capture timeless pictures of his queen and the moment has gone viral.

Those who played a part in raising us have a special place in our hearts. However, it is generally only when they are gone that we wish we had done so much more.

TikTok user Sabelo Sibisi is a Mzansi photographer who shared the moment when he got his mom in the studio. Seeing her timeless beauty and wisdom burst into the pictures had him overflowing with emotion.

