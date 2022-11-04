A beautiful little girl who is learning to be a tailor has become a viral sensation because of her speed and accuracy

The girl is so skilled that her way of sewing has wowed a lot of TikTok users, who showered her with praises

Anyone who looks at her skilful and neat stitches would think she is already a professional who has practised for years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A skilful little girl learning to become a tailor showed off what she could do with the sewing machine.

In an interesting video posted on TikTok by @adamahpeniella1, the little girl showcased cool sewing skills.

The girl's sewing skills has drawn appreciation from internet users. Photo credit: TikTok/@adamahpeniella1.

Source: UGC

How she went about her sewing gave her a fully trained professional with many years of experience.

She placed the dress neatly on the machine and sewed it down with the speed of light without any fear of making a mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Little girl knows how to sew

The dress she was sewing looked well arranged such that many people would be comfortable giving her their dress to work on.

She first stared at the camera before bending down to sew away in ample joy and relish. The video was captured and shared by someone believed to be her mother, who was standing by to guild her.

Watch the video below:

Video of a little boy on a tailoring machine goes viral on social media

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng reported that a boy whose mother is a tailor equally displayed powerful skills on the sewing machine.

He mounted the sewing machine without any fear and sewed away like someone with a lot of training.

People in the comment section of the TikTok video called him a professional because of his strong confidence.

Although the video did not show any clothes that he made, the way he handled the machine like a pro impressed many people.

Netizens were in the comment section of the video, showering the boy with plenty of encomiums and saying good things about him

Many people who saw the video said the boy has a bright future waiting for him in the fashion world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng