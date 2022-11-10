A female TikToker has caused a frenzy with her confidence and synchronised dance moves in a pair of high heels

Naggindaruth effortlessly danced in heels and whined her waist in her choice of outfit as she jammed to a vibey African tune

While some TikTok users were stunned by her energy, others expressed that they thought she was going to fall

A lady with the TikTok name Naggindaruth displayed confidence and synchronised dance moves in a pair of high heels as she effortlessly jammed to a vibey African tune.

Naggindaruth shows off amazing dance moves and fashion vibes

The young TikToker is sensational due to her dance moves and fashion vibes, which have earned her some followers on the short-form video hosting app.

Naggindaruth donned a glittering outfit as she showed impressive flexibility and moves in heels while flexing her flawless look.

People trooped the comments in disbelief at the unique performance. While some TikTok users were stunned by her energy, others expressed that they thought she was going to fall.

One TikTok user made an observation about her heels, saying: ''The length of the heels and on slippery tiles''.

Read more reactions below:

How people reacted online

No.1Bronnie commented:

"My heart is up till the video ends thinking about falling."

User4739425304372 commented:

"Surprisingly e ka energy ate in highs. I salute you kikwano."

Jojosophie 1 reacted:

"The way I was holding my heart on your behalf Kyoka. You are very flexible."

Rosaphiri said:

"I got dizzy, but I loved it."

KaraboDial commented:

"Goodness. Gracious. Can you please teach the class about heels or do live?"

Maliha006 asked:

"How do you even do that?"

Bijoux Songolo commented:

"The confidence for me. I want to have this kind of confidence in my next life."

Kdrama.lover said:

"I thought you were gonna fall."

Ireenkaishkaish commented:

"Weee, I watched this a hundred times. I can't get enough of it wallah."

