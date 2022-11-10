A Nigerian mum has posted her baby girl's reaction on her first day in school, and the internet can't get enough of her

In the TikTok video posted on Wednesday, November 9, the baby was seen crying and feeling reluctant to go to school

In other to motivate her, her mother joined her in making a funny sobbing noise, and she promptly stopped crying

The attention of TikTok users has been drawn to a video of a pretty little girl on her first of school.

The video of the beautiful girl was posted on TikTok by her mum, Amaka, who called her a drama princess.

The baby felt reluctant to start school. Photo credit: TikTok/@amakapres.

Source: UGC

In the short video posted on Wednesday, November 9, the pretty girl cried bitterly and was reluctant to start school.

Her mum, however, refused to let go as she joined her in the drama and made a funny noise.

Interestingly, the baby stopped crying, promptly complied, and started walking to school.

TikTokers drawn to her beauty

The little girl's beauty was not lost on TikTok users who appreciated her beautiful physical appearance.

Her uniform was perfectly sewn, and it was well fitted such that she looked so pretty in it.

One TikToker asked if the girl was mixed, to which the mum responded in the affirmative.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@thedrizzyomi said:

"So cute."

@user5968394388712 reacted:

"Finally the tailor try. She's so cute."

@OLUWASEUN TAIWO said:

"She won cry the water no gree come. Drama princess indeed."

@dorisessel321 commented:

"The bag at their back always makes them happy. She is cute."

@Sophie reacted:

"Omg!! She reminds me of my daughter at that age. So cute."

@Faith Williams said:

"I doubt I’d let this beauty leave my sight for a minute."

Source: Legit.ng