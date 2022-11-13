Pastor Israel Yohana tied the knot with a beautiful woman who approached her after dating for nine months

Israel had been single for 15 years since his wife eloped with another man and revealed he only had R70 for his wedding budget

The man of God disclosed well-wishers came through for him and even bought his wife's wedding gown while he wore one of his old suits

Israel revealed his new wife was a born-again Christian but wasn't a member of his church when they met

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pastor Israel Yohana finally walked down the aisle again on November 12, 2022.

Pastor Israel Yohana with his wife Scholastica enjoy quality moments on their wedding day. Photo: TUKO.co.ke/Pastor Israel Yohana.

Source: Original

The man of God was single for 15 years before he met the love of his life, Scholastica. The father of two, whose wife of nine years eloped with another man, shared his touching story with Briefly News first in Novemner 2021.

Pastor Israel thanks well-wishers for making wedding a success

Speaking to Briefly News's relationship editor, Israel revealed Scholastica saw his story on Briefly News, and she called him, and they became good friends and developed feelings for each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We dated for nine months before we tied the knot," he said.

The Soul Winning and Healing Ministry founder disclosed that they tied the knot at his Kayole church and had only KSh 500 to plan for his big day.

"I only had five hundred shillings in my pocket, but God touched people to give me their cars, and they volunteered to give us cakes, food and everything that made my wedding successful.I can say it is God," he narrated.

Scholastica wasn't a member of his church, but she was born again, and he wore one of his suits to his wedding because he couldn't afford to buy a new one.

The man of God also revealed his wife's wedding gown was bought by a well-wisher.

Pastor Israel's wife dumps him

A year ago, the man of the cloth told Briefly News that in 2007, he was involved in a road accident along Kamiti road, severely injuring his legs. He disclosed after the accident, his wife eloped with another man.

"I was rushed at Kenyyatta National Hospital and my wife came to visit me on that day. She took the R2 827 I had and never returned again," the man of the cloth recalled.

Israel disclosed no one visited him for almost a year when he was in the hospital.

"Whenever I called my wife, her new man she eloped with would pick and tell me to stop calling them. One day he told me 'kufa pole pole (die in peace)'" he said.

After leaving the hospital, Israel, the founder of Souls Winning, Healing and Restoration Ministry, said he went back to the house where he lived with his family only to find another tenant had occupied it.

"Alihama na kila kitu (My wife took away all the household items) and a new tenant rented the house," he narrated.

Israel was confined to a wheelchair for six years and revealed neighbours really supported him before he got back on his feet

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke