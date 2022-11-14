A video of a woman showing off her braided wig has since gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the lady is seen sporting a braided wig designed in chunky and long cornrows

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings about the nature of the wig design

A woman recently showed off a wig and has many people dropping hilarious comments.

Photos of the braided wig. Credit: @rics_stylist2 (Tiktok)

The Tiktok video reposted by @krakshq on Instagram saw the woman sporting the black braided wigs with grey tips, proudly flaunting her hairstyle.

The wig which featured chunky cornrows rooted on a net fabric also had some scanty baby hair laid in the front.

Check it out below:

Social media users react to video of wig

The video which has gone viral, sparked funny reactions on social media.

Check out some reactions below:

bola06:

"Maybe she should change the mirror because how is she not seeing it?"

evedynasty:

"I'm shocked she is proud of her incredible work."

midella.cakes:

"They will steal original pictures from other pages, add price and deliver this. We go reach station, I kuku like wahala."

nailsbyadunni1:

"It’s pple like this that will come to a good salon/hair seller and say why is it expensive lol I bought it or saw it cheaper somewhere."

fabricaisle:

"Sis looking like she stepped out of a Star Trek episode! Klingon comes to mind…. ‍♀️"

anitadiamondofficial:

"Aww Ghana weaving with principalities and powers."

tahsia_fashion:

"it's the fact that she even likes it for me."

signaturebybela:

"Looks like millipedes on dry land."

sagesse.r:

"I think she needs to change phone because her camera isn't working."

ceo_evanda:

"This is not nice at all."

