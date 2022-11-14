Video of Lady Showing Off Her Interesting Braided Wig Leaves Internet Peeps Amused
- A video of a woman showing off her braided wig has since gone viral on social media
- In the trending clip, the lady is seen sporting a braided wig designed in chunky and long cornrows
- Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings about the nature of the wig design
A woman recently showed off a wig and has many people dropping hilarious comments.
The Tiktok video reposted by @krakshq on Instagram saw the woman sporting the black braided wigs with grey tips, proudly flaunting her hairstyle.
The wig which featured chunky cornrows rooted on a net fabric also had some scanty baby hair laid in the front.
Check it out below:
Woman catches Sam Smith making a TikTok, internet can't believe coincidence: "The video has sooo many layers"
Social media users react to video of wig
The video which has gone viral, sparked funny reactions on social media.
Check out some reactions below:
bola06:
"Maybe she should change the mirror because how is she not seeing it?"
evedynasty:
"I'm shocked she is proud of her incredible work."
midella.cakes:
"They will steal original pictures from other pages, add price and deliver this. We go reach station, I kuku like wahala."
nailsbyadunni1:
"It’s pple like this that will come to a good salon/hair seller and say why is it expensive lol I bought it or saw it cheaper somewhere."
fabricaisle:
"Sis looking like she stepped out of a Star Trek episode! Klingon comes to mind…. ♀️"
anitadiamondofficial:
"Aww Ghana weaving with principalities and powers."
tahsia_fashion:
"it's the fact that she even likes it for me."
signaturebybela:
"Looks like millipedes on dry land."
sagesse.r:
"I think she needs to change phone because her camera isn't working."
ceo_evanda:
"This is not nice at all."
Hilarious video of bald woman's strange 3-piece hairdo leaves Mzansi busting
In another story, Briefly News reported that a lady left many peeps laughing out loud in disbelief after sharing a video of herself “doing her hair” on TikTok.
In the hilarious footage, user @nfante_ is seen very serious as she concentrates on gluing three small pieces of artificial hair on her head. The pieces are no more than 2 centimeters long and spaced far apart just above her forehead.
The woman proceeds to press the hair pieces down using a long strap which she ties to the back of her head and apply some form of gel to lay down the pieces and style them in a swirl using a toothbrush– as one would their edges or baby hairs.
