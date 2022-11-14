Frederick Abila, an 18-year-old Ghanaian boy has created a social media platform called Buzz Chat

According to him, the project started during the lockdown period in 2020 when the school was on vacation

Frederick, who already has 5k people using his platform, says he wants to grow it and become a household name within the next 5 years

18-year-old Frederick Abila, a Ghanaian high school graduate who recently completed Labone SHS, created a social media platform to rival Twitter.

In an interview with Tales Of Africa, the young man indicated that he was inspired to create a social media platform when he started opening a PayPal account and realized it was not accessible in Ghana.

"I decided to make Buzz Chat because I realized that there a lot of platforms that are not available in Africa and I chose a social media site because I figured that one day, Africa can be deprived of social media. So we need to have alternatives that we can use," he said.

Frederick decided to start the project during the lockdown period when he did not have to go to school.

He says that initially, his parents decided to pay for the hosting of the website. Still, he was unable to accommodate more than 100 people, and money was being spent on developing it regularly.

How Frederick's family supported him to start Buzz Chat

"My parents realized too much money was being wasted, they decided to stop spending on it and so I was forced to find an alternative and ended up creating the IOS and Android users," he further mentioned.

Speaking to Briefly News, Frederick reveals that the app has already had more than 5000 users and says he wants the app to become a household name in the next five years.

"I want to be able to employ a lot of people in Ghana and have Buzz Chat become a very common name. Currently, I'm the only person running all the apps and the website as well. That's my vision for the next three years," the Elmina-born gentleman mentioned.

