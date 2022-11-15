A Nigerian boy, Adeniran Abdulgafar, has been praised on social media for his ability to solve very complex multiplications

Adeniran's teacher, Victoria, spoke about the young boy's passion for learning and how he always asks her questions

The brilliant SS 2 student, however, suffers an unnamed health condition that makes him go into unconsciousness periodically

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian student in SS 2, Adeniran Abdulgafar, has been trending on social media for some days now because of his intelligence in solving calculations one would need a calculator for.

In an interview conducted by Nigerian videographer Ayo Adams for YES FM, the boy solved complicated maths calculations in a breath.

Many people hoped help comes the young student's way soon. Photo source: @ayoadams, @yesfmibadan

Source: Instagram

Brilliant Gafar needs help

When he was asked what 1024 x 1024 was, he quickly provided the answer. His mathematics teacher, Ogunbowale Victoria, said she knows him as a very brilliant student.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Despite the young Nigerian student's brilliance, his health is challenged as he slips out of consciousness.

The teacher said that the boy always comes to her to ask more questions about the mathematics subject that she teaches.

Gafar is an orphan

Gafar said that he could be walking and fall down. Though his parents are no more, he leaves with an old woman who serves as his guardian.

His teacher said:

"Many times he will be solving mathematics on the sand with his fingers..."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to the video below:

ayoadamss said:

"Ayo you’re doing the lords work, God bless you and uplift you to the places beyond your desire. God bless you."

thestoryteller_ng said:

"Ayo you're doing great."

wellsphotography1 said:

"Have known this guy for a very long time.. he has many challenges ooo most importantly financial issue . Have seen him hawking kerosine , vegetables, and even begs for food to eat."

omoupme said:

"This boy is a big human calculator. wow."

holy_spireet said:

"People dey ooo. Well done Adams, God bless you."

sunflower.asmau said:

"Good day, has his health condition being diagnosed and how can we help."

Man who speaks Yoruba proverbs

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a man whose video went viral for making interesting Yoruba proverbs spoke in a documentary.

In a short interview, Oriogbade who is going through a lot said that he dropped out of school because of a proverb he made which got to his teacher.

After he and his classmates were all given an assignment to bring five proverbs each, one of the ones he submitted went:

"A teacher collects salary and complained, what does he want a prisoner to do? Are they not both serving the government?" (paraphrased).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng