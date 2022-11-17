A woman who has a physical disability has been seen in a video working inside her farm in Omoku, Rivers state

The video of the woman identified as Mrs Jane Banigo was posted on Twitter by Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation

Mrs Banigo is said to be in need of help since she lives alone, and her only daughter died last year

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A physically challenged woman has been seen working inside her farm in Rivers state.

The woman, identified as Mrs Jane Banigo, is said to be a widow who lives alone, having lost her only daughter last year.

Mrs Jane Banigo works as a farmer to survive. Photo credit: Mrs Zanga.

Source: Original

Speaking to Briefly News, Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation said the woman is in need of help.

Mrs Zanga said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"She's from Omoku, River state and she's a farmer. She farms to survive. This is what she does to put food on her table. She needs help, seeing how hard working she is. She needs an artificial leg. And some financial support since she's a widow and her only daughter died last year."

Photos sent to Briefly News show the woman on a farm working hard to survive. Mrs Zanga earlier tweeted the woman's video showing her in crutches inside the farm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Some Twitter users were touched by the woman's plight, and they said so in the comment section. See some of the comments below:

Sekani's_Five_Cereals_Tom_Brown

@Five_Cereals said:

"Very strong and hard working woman."

@EleberiRomeo commented:

"This is so dishearten."

Man catching fish with his bare hands leaves people in awe

In more news, Briefly News reported that a video of a man covered in mud went viral on Twitter. In the video, the man is lying down on the river banks and catching several fish with his bare hands.

He covered himself with the sand so that the fish could not easily spot him, and people have found this trick genius.

The clip sparked different reactions on Twitter. Here is what some people had to say @Lindogames said:

"Wow, this is actually amazing. This guy is good "

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng