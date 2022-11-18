Five nurses became lawyers at a ceremony on Friday that saw more than 800 students officially admitted by the General Legal Council

Five nurses became lawyers at a ceremony on Friday that saw more than 800 students officially admitted to the legal profession by the General Legal Council.

Photos of two male nurses called to the Ghana Bar. Credit: @GhanaNurses/Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm.

The nurses comprised three females and two males who officially became lawyers on November 11. The three nurses are mental health nurse at Pantang NTC, Edwina Ankoma Sey Esq, Hamidatu Seidu Esq with Jirapa NTC, Jemilatu Mahama Esq at the Tamale NMTC, and midwife Jenepha Saratu Esq at Cape Coast NMTC.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook. The establishment also shared images of the two male nurses on Twitter to congratulate them.

''The event saw at least five nurses being called to the Ghana bar. We wish them and congratulate them for making the nursing fraternity proud,'' the GRNMA posted with the images of the male nurses.

The post by the GRNMA had garnered only one reaction as of the time of this publication.

Ghanaian nurses called to the Bar

