A young man generated a lot of reactions on social media when he showed off his family members with a patch of white hair

Revealing that it is a thing he is very proud of, he posed with his sister and other family members

Many people online who reacted to his video really wanted to know the cause of the special birthmarks

A young man, @j_whytejnr_, has gone online to share a video of what he is most proud of about his family.

In the clip, the man showed that his family members, including him, have white hair patches very close to their foreheads.

Some people described the family members as avatars. Photo source: TikTok/@j_whytejnr

Cute family with front white hair

Below that white hair is also what he called a birthmark. Many people were amazed by how beautifully different they all looked.

Some even said that the family members look like modern-day avatars. There were other people who wanted to know when the birthmarks thing started in the family.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200,000 views with thousands of likes.

See some of the reactions below:

adwoapetite said:

"This is nice and unique how I wish."

Olawunmi said:

"They definitely know the reason for the birth marks but will not be mentioned..... especially the mama agba."

user4826205719486 said:

"Strong DNA."

Ije replied:

"No hidden reason behind anything. It’s a condition called poliosis. No cause for alarm."

emaactive355 said:

"Avatar family."

chachaluv02 said:

"What did one of ur family do in there pass life.. This is a sign."

Prince Charles Jn700 said:

"The last Airbenders."

Ella Salami said:

"Omo thé Hereditary chain strong oo."

EmiNaani said:

"At this point, I Will believe it if you all own dragons tori this is exceptionally beautiful."

