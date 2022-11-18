A young man's haircut which turned out very bad has got many internet users talking intensely

The video captured him getting his hairline extremely shaved backwards, yet he sat still and said nothing

Many who watched the clip sympathized with him and stated firmly that they would never allow such a thing to be done to them

A video of a young man's haircut gone wrong has recently been making waves on social media since it surfaced.

Man getting his hairline wrongfully trimmed, lady watch from the corners of her eyes Photo credit: @tv3_ghana/Instagram, drbimages

Source: UGC

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Instagram timeline of @tv3_ghana had the man's hairline extremely trimmed backwards giving the illusion of a big forehead.

Many who saw the clip could just not hold back their reactions. @tv3_ghana share the post with the caption;

Not the kind of ending we expected

At the time of this publication, over 135,000 views with almost 340 comments have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the hair barbering gone wrong video

@angyberry1 said:

E no be everything we dey learn for book ooooo

@shoppers_extra wrote:

God forbid you can't do this to my son eeeeiii seriously

@fadahlarbi teased:

Book knowledge vrs Experience

@dzifakidscity commented:

This is Sika nmp3 dede Haircut

@joanadelali_jojoblends said:

Eeii who's head is that??

The full video has been linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh