A beautiful mum has taken to TikTok to post a video of her amazing baby bump and her beautiful newborn baby

The video, which was posted on October 11 by Neokirchbaby, has stirred a lot of positive emotions on the platform

At the last count, the video now has over 434k likes, more than 3k comments and over 6.4 million views on TikTok alone

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video of a physically challenged woman who just welcomed a baby has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful mum, Neokirchbaby, posted the video on October 10, and it captures her joy shortly after welcoming her baby.

Video of the mum, her pregnancy and baby have gone viral online. Photo credit: TikTok/@neokirchbaby.

Source: UGC

Neokirchbaby also showed off her amazing baby bump when she was still pregnant.

She did not reveal the gender of her new baby but instead asked her numerous TikTok followers to guess.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The video has stirred a lot of positive emotions on the platform. At the moment, it has gone viral and has garnered 434k likes, more than 3k comments and over 6.4 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mizzta2z said:

"By the looks of that smile I’m saying a beautiful lil girl."

@TikToker commented:

"Your smile is everything."

@Nikia Kay reacted:

"She’s looking like put me back where’s its warm and the sun don’t shine."

@Jennifer Warner said:

"Congratulations!!! Gorgeous baby and you look amazing!!"

@patience Joseph said:

"Blessed family."

@Annadaokoroafor said:

"Congratulations! You are a supper woman."

@Donald Fletcher682 commented:

"Congratulations mum. She is absolutely beautiful."

@kim_biersack said:

"I love watching you and your family, beautiful kids and including you."

@user674272006201ellen Mainga said:

"I like your smile."

@user41430117235265 reacted:

"Congrats mama."

Mum gives birth to twins, celebrates online

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a woman gave birth to twins and she posted a nice video to celebrate.

In the video she posted, the woman revealed that a lot of people were not aware that she was expecting twins.

The birth of the twins was therefore going to be a huge surprise for a lot of her friends and followers on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng